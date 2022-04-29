MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MD stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,143. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 493,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 245,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

