MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Stock Price Down 4.1%

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.85. 1,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 471,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 159.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

