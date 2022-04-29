Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. Medpace reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Medpace stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.28. 11,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,229. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.28 and a 200 day moving average of $183.17. Medpace has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $231.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

