Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $8,088,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Global Payments by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 458,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,996,000 after purchasing an additional 120,537 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Global Payments by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Global Payments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN stock opened at $143.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $219.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.05 and its 200 day moving average is $137.73.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Global Payments Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.