Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,766,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 163,322 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 94,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 125,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 148,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92.

