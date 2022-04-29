Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 514,100 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,537,000 after buying an additional 235,015 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,874,000 after purchasing an additional 450,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,765,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,844,000 after acquiring an additional 170,752 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greg Creed acquired 11,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $484,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

