Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 1,050 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $254.19 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $188.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.54 and its 200 day moving average is $251.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.96.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.