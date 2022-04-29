Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases Shares of 13,300 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Masco by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Masco by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 420,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of Masco stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.