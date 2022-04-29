Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 3,527 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $236.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.