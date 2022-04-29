Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $1.07 Million Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWU opened at $32.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $35.09.

