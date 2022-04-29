MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Gap Down to $1,040.00

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,040.00, but opened at $1,003.70. MercadoLibre shares last traded at $1,025.66, with a volume of 1,098 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,690.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,090.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,210.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

