Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

MERC opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $592.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.10 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.67%.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mercer International by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 52,741 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mercer International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

