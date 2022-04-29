Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Trading Down 0.7%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43). Approximately 24,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 608,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.25 ($0.44).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Mercia Asset Management from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 55 ($0.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a market cap of £147.44 million and a PE ratio of 3.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

