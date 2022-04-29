Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Announces Earnings Results

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY22 guidance to $2.41-2.56 EPS.

MMSI stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.91. 9,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

