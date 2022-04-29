Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMSI. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.40.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.66. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

