Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.41-2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.117-1.140 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

