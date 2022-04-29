MetaHash (MHC) Trading 11.5% Lower This Week

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $241,958.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00041803 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.39 or 0.07266814 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,395,110,704 coins and its circulating supply is 3,224,414,184 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

