Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Methanex has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Methanex has a payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Methanex to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,835. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 72,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,117 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Methanex by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Methanex by 5,803.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Methanex by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.