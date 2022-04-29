Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. Methanex has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MEOH. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $58.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 72,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 39,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Methanex by 5,803.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Methanex by 557.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Methanex by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.