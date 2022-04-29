MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 452.9% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of MMT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. 3,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,973. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT)
