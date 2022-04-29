MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 452.9% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MMT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. 3,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,973. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMT. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 214,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 566,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 296,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 51,535 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

