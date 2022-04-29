MIB Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $71.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $295,607.35 and approximately $71.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063590 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000188 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 434,528,372 coins and its circulating supply is 157,226,444 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

