Michael Lillard Acquires 1,421 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Stock

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) insider Michael Lillard acquired 1,421 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $18,529.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,769.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE GHY opened at $13.00 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $16.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

