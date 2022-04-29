Michael Massaro Sells 14,703 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 14,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $439,913.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,120,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,535,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Michael Massaro sold 26,792 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $780,450.96.

On Monday, March 14th, Michael Massaro sold 600 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $14,568.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $121,377.90.

On Thursday, February 17th, Michael Massaro sold 8,580 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $240,926.40.

Shares of Flywire stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. Flywire’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,638,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,146,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 68,313 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth $1,254,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLYW shares. Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

