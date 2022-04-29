Michael Rapino Sells 78,000 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $8,324,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,226,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,366,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 29th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $8,303,880.00.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $8,826,480.00.
- On Friday, April 22nd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total value of $8,299,980.00.
- On Thursday, April 14th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.49, for a total value of $8,774,220.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $8,562,840.00.
- On Friday, April 8th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $8,482,500.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $9,041,760.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total value of $9,208,680.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $9,023,040.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $9,059,700.00.
Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.88. 1,385,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,419. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.43.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LYV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
