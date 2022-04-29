Michael Rapino Sells 78,000 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $8,324,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,226,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,366,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

On Friday, April 29th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $8,303,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $8,826,480.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total value of $8,299,980.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.49, for a total value of $8,774,220.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $8,562,840.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $8,482,500.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $9,041,760.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total value of $9,208,680.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $9,023,040.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $9,059,700.00.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.88. 1,385,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,419. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.43.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.