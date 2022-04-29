Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,231. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $151.99 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.13 and a 200 day moving average of $209.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.36%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

