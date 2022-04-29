Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,972. The company has a market capitalization of $419.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.56. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 20.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director John E. Noone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $28,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,643 shares of company stock worth $46,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

