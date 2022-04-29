Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

MPB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.83. 39,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,147. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $33.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $412.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

MPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, Director John E. Noone acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,643 shares of company stock valued at $46,106 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after purchasing an additional 377,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

