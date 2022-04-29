Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $26.11 on Thursday. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $153.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 31.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

