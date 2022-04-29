Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

MSBI traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. 69,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $196,805.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

