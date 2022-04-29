Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

MTX stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $63.61. 246,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,301 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,922,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,469,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CL King dropped their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

