Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

MTX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE MTX opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.98 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. FMR LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

