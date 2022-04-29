MintMe.com Coin Hits Market Cap of $2.29 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $2,501.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,541.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,806.55 or 0.07281885 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00260117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.45 or 0.00763983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.79 or 0.00575448 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00075652 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00332015 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.