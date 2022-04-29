Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Cap Reaches $9.53 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.48 or 0.00060760 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and $127,533.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00041714 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.91 or 0.07256737 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00049549 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 405,767 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

