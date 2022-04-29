Mission Advancement (NYSE:MACC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 25,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 76,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

Get Mission Advancement alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mission Advancement in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Advancement by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Advancement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Advancement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.