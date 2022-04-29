Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Shares Up 2.1%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 31,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 286,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$48.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82.

Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. It offers protective services gears, tactical outerwear, canine armor, bomb suits/blankets, riot control protection, carriers, and textiles with integrated electronics and ballistic panels.

