Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 345.17 ($4.40).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.95) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.46) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of MAB stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 228 ($2.91). 424,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,413. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 191.90 ($2.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 334 ($4.26). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 231.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 240.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.63.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

