Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Announces Earnings Results

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,750. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $494.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 285,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 105,735 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mitek Systems by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 459,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 57,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MITK. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

