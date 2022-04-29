Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Trading Down 9.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.2% on Friday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $22.00. The stock traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 4,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 344,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

MITK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Maxim Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

In related news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $50,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,949,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 617,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 285,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after buying an additional 166,825 shares during the period. Finally, Kopp Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 236,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 140,730 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $504.11 million, a PE ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

