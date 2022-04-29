Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Mitesco stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 285,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. Mitesco has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.41.
Mitesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
