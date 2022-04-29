Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mitesco stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 285,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. Mitesco has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.41.

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

