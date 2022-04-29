MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.56.

Shares of MKSI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.77. 2,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,781. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.95.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

