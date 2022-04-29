ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.84. ModivCare posted earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MODV traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $103.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.70 and its 200 day moving average is $129.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -200.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

ModivCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.