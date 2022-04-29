Monavale (MONA) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

Monavale (MONA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, Monavale has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $370.88 or 0.00951097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $52,801.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00260079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,490 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.