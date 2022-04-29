MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $679,610.99 and $113.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.20 or 0.00195106 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 248,601,387 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

