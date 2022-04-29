Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Investec cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

