Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.54. Approximately 2,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 129,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.88 and a beta of -1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter valued at about $4,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 494.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 408,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 388,961 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter worth $646,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

