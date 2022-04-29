Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,387. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43). Analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

