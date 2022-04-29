Moreno Evelyn V Acquires New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 450 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $19.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $542.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $555.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $368.53 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

