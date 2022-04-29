Moreno Evelyn V Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.6% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after buying an additional 360,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,336,999,000 after purchasing an additional 105,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,698,200,000 after purchasing an additional 547,223 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,410,243,000 after buying an additional 213,341 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,666,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,478,609,000 after buying an additional 339,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.70. The stock had a trading volume of 203,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.96. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

