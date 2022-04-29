Moreno Evelyn V Buys 3,047 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.9% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $4.02 on Friday, reaching $173.48. The company had a trading volume of 182,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.97 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

