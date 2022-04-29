Moreno Evelyn V Has $11.43 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 2.3% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $586,785,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,634,157,000 after buying an additional 1,352,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $526,746.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $685,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,268 shares of company stock worth $33,915,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $6.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.69. 171,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,393,280. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.06. The stock has a market cap of $177.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

